Yacine Adli headshot

Yacine Adli Injury: Suffers ankle problem

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Adli will miss at least a couple of games after twisting his ankle in training, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Adli won't be involved in the two matches against Inter but will be re-evaluated ahead of the Como fixture. Fiorentina will welcome back Danilo Cataldi (calf) in the same role, joining Rolando Mandragora, Amir Richardson and newcomers Nicolo Fagioli and Cher Ndour.

