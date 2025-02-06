Yacine Adli Injury: Suffers ankle problem
Adli will miss at least a couple of games after twisting his ankle in training, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.
Adli won't be involved in the two matches against Inter but will be re-evaluated ahead of the Como fixture. Fiorentina will welcome back Danilo Cataldi (calf) in the same role, joining Rolando Mandragora, Amir Richardson and newcomers Nicolo Fagioli and Cher Ndour.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now