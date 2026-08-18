Yael Trepy headshot

Yael Trepy Injury: Making small progress

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 8:29am

Trepy has been in a drug-induced coma, but he's stable, and his respiratory system is improving after a severe insufficiency, Cagliari announced.

Trepy remains in critical condition following a pool-related incident, but, if there aren't any setbacks, the doctors will start lowering the sedation to assess how he responds and the amount of the damage and determine the next steps.

Yael Trepy
Cagliari
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