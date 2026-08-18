Yael Trepy Injury: Making small progress
Trepy has been in a drug-induced coma, but he's stable, and his respiratory system is improving after a severe insufficiency, Cagliari announced.
Trepy remains in critical condition following a pool-related incident, but, if there aren't any setbacks, the doctors will start lowering the sedation to assess how he responds and the amount of the damage and determine the next steps.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now