Yago Santiago Injury: Knee surgery ends season
Santiago (knee) underwent arthroscopic knee surgery Monday with the aim of resolving the discomfort he had been carrying and ensuring he is ready for pre-season next campaign, according to Deportes COPE Elche.
Santiago had been managing knee discomfort for some time and the decision to operate now brings a definitive end to his season, with the club prioritizing having him fully fit and available from the start of the 2026/27 campaign. The midfielder has mainly operated as a rotational option for Elche this season, so his absence for the remaining fixtures has a limited impact on the starting lineup. Santiago ends the season with two tackles, one interception and five clearances in nine La Liga appearances (three starts).
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