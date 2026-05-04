Yago Santiago Injury: Knee surgery ends season

Santiago (knee) underwent arthroscopic knee surgery Monday with the aim of resolving the discomfort he had been carrying and ensuring he is ready for pre-season next campaign, according to Deportes COPE Elche.

Santiago had been managing knee discomfort for some time and the decision to operate now brings a definitive end to his season, with the club prioritizing having him fully fit and available from the start of the 2026/27 campaign. The midfielder has mainly operated as a rotational option for Elche this season, so his absence for the remaining fixtures has a limited impact on the starting lineup. Santiago ends the season with two tackles, one interception and five clearances in nine La Liga appearances (three starts).