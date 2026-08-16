Yago Santiago Injury: Progressing well in recovery

Santiago is progressing well in his recovery but will miss the season opener against Deportivo La Coruna, with a possible reintegration into the group within a week, according to coach Martin Anselmi. "Yago Santiago is recovering from the injury, evolving very well. Hopefully in a week he can already be integrated with us and he'll keep progressing until he can do all the work on the pitch"

Santiago underwent arthroscopic knee surgery back in May with the goal of being ready for this preseason, and this update points to steady progress even as his return to full training takes a bit longer than initially hoped. He finished last season with two tackles, an interception and five clearances across nine LaLiga appearances, mainly as a rotational option. Santiago is expected to continue his individual work before rejoining the group in the coming days.