Yago Santiago Injury: Suffers knee discomfort
Santiago (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's clash against Celta Vigo, according to coach Eder Sarabia. "Yago has some discomfort with his knee."
Santiago has mainly operated as a rotational option for Elche this season, so his absence has a limited impact on the starting lineup. The club will assess his condition at the beginning of next week to see if he can resume the matchday squad.
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