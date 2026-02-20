Yago Santiago News: Receives red card

Santiago received a red card following Friday's 2-1 defeat against Athletic Club after directing inappropriate comments toward the referees, according to Pasion Franjiverde.

Santiago is set to miss at least one match after seeing red in Friday's 2-1 loss to Athletic Club, having directed inappropriate comments toward the referees in the aftermath of a controversial penalty decision. That said, the midfielder has mostly been limited to a bench role for Elche in recent weeks, so his suspension, even if it stretches beyond one game, should not shake up the starting XI.