Yago Santiago News: Receives red card
Santiago received a red card following Friday's 2-1 defeat against Athletic Club after directing inappropriate comments toward the referees, according to Pasion Franjiverde.
Santiago is set to miss at least one match after seeing red in Friday's 2-1 loss to Athletic Club, having directed inappropriate comments toward the referees in the aftermath of a controversial penalty decision. That said, the midfielder has mostly been limited to a bench role for Elche in recent weeks, so his suspension, even if it stretches beyond one game, should not shake up the starting XI.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now