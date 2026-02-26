Yago Santiago News: Receives two-game ban

Santiago will be suspended two games due to the straight red he received in Friday's clash against Athletic Club, according to Pasion Franjiverde.

Santiago crossed the line with inappropriate comments directed at the referees during Friday's clash against Athletic Club and has been handed a two-game suspension as a result. The midfielder will now sit out matchups against Espanyol and Villarreal, but his absence shouldn't shake up the starting XI since he's mostly been deployed as a bench option in recent weeks.