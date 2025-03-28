Yahia Fofana Injury: Picks up knock

Fofana is questionable for Sunday's match against Rennes due to a knock, according to manager Alexandre Dejeux. "Yahia has taken a knock, but we're hopeful."

Fofana looks to be a late call for Sunday's contest after suffering a knock over the break. However, the club does seem to be positive about a possible return, not yet ruling him out. He is their regular starter in net, so they will hope he is fit, with Melvin Zinga as a possible replacement.