Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yahia Fofana headshot

Yahia Fofana Injury: Picks up knock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Fofana is questionable for Sunday's match against Rennes due to a knock, according to manager Alexandre Dejeux. "Yahia has taken a knock, but we're hopeful."

Fofana looks to be a late call for Sunday's contest after suffering a knock over the break. However, the club does seem to be positive about a possible return, not yet ruling him out. He is their regular starter in net, so they will hope he is fit, with Melvin Zinga as a possible replacement.

Yahia Fofana
Angers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now