Yahia Fofana

Yahia Fofana News: Brilliant for draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Fofana had five saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus St. Etienne.

Fofana faced eight shots and stopped five of them to salvage a draw from what seemed to be a certain defeat. The goalkeeper was absolutely brilliant throughout the match and did everything he could to even keep the match close. Fofana will hope to continue this brilliant form, as he's likely to face plenty of volume every single week.

Yahia Fofana
Angers
