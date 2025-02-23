Yahia Fofana News: Brilliant for draw
Fofana had five saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus St. Etienne.
Fofana faced eight shots and stopped five of them to salvage a draw from what seemed to be a certain defeat. The goalkeeper was absolutely brilliant throughout the match and did everything he could to even keep the match close. Fofana will hope to continue this brilliant form, as he's likely to face plenty of volume every single week.
