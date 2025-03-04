Yahia Fofana News: Concedes four in defeat
Fofana registered nine saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-0 defeat versus Toulouse. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 58th minute.
Despite making a season-high nine saves in the match, Fofana still conceded four goals for a second consecutive game. This was his fifth straight outing with more than five saves. Up next for Angers is a meeting with Brest on Sunday.
