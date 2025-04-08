Fantasy Soccer
Yahia Fofana News: Prevents embarrassment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Fofana had five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Fofana was perhaps one of the only players for Angers who could hold their head up after their 1-0 loss to PSG on Saturday. The keeper faced six shots on target, made five saves, three diving saves, and four from inside his own box. It should come as no surprise that Fofana leads Ligue 1 goalkeepers in saves per 90 minutes with a mark of 4.3, given his talent and Angers' poor defensive record.

