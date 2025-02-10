Yahia Fofana News: Six saves in defeat

Fofana had six saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus Marseille.

Fofana couldn't do much on either goal and had a decent game, contributing six saves on Sunday, his third-highest number of the season. He also conceded two goals for the first time since mid-December. He will aim for a clean sheet against Reims on Sunday, a team that hasn't won a Ligue 1 game since November 10 against Le Havre.