Yahia Fofana News: Tough luck in loss

Fofana registered three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Monaco.

The 2-0 defeat Angers suffered at the hands of Monaco on Saturday does not reflect the shift Fofana put in for the home side. The keeper made three saves, all from inside his own box, one diving save, and made four high claims. Additionally, the two goals he conceded were from an extremely close-range shot in front of net and a penalty. Fofana has put together an excellent Ligue 1 season so far, tallying the sixth-best save percentage with a mark of 72.5. Angers will need another good performance from him when they host Rennes on March 30.