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Yan Couto Injury: Dealing with muscular problems

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Couto was dealing with undisclosed muscular problems during Wednesday's session, according to manager Niko Kovac.

The extent of the muscular problems is uncertain, so it's unclear whether it was just a minor issue or a problem that would keep Couto out of the weekend match. The Brazilian has started in 11 of his 17 Bundesliga appearances this season, so if he's out, then Daniel Svensson would probably take his place on the right side of the defense.

Yan Couto
Borussia Dortmund
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