Yan Couto Injury: Out to face Leverkusen
Couto (muscular) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Leverkusen, according to Ruhr Nachrichten.
Couto has been unable to recover from the muscular problems that had raised concerns during Wednesday's training session, with manager Niko Kovac ultimately deciding against risking him for the Leverkusen fixture. The Brazilian has started 11 of his 17 Bundesliga appearances this season, leaving a notable gap on the right side of the defense, with Daniel Svensson expected to keep his role on the right flank. His availability for the coming fixtures will be monitored as the extent of the muscular issue becomes clearer.
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