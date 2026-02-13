Yan Couto News: Available off bench
Couto (illness) is on the bench for Friday's game against Mainz 05.
Couto was deemed doubtful after being spotted building his fitness levels indoors earlier this week. However, it seems the coaching staff has deemed him fit enough to feature. The right-back has been a steady option on defense most of the season, however, and he's expected to compete with Julian Ryerson for starts at right wing-back.
