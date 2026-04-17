Yan Couto News: Option against Hoffenheim

Couto (muscular) has recovered from the issue that ruled him out of last weekend's clash against Leverkusen and is available for Saturday's fixture against Hoffenheim, according to coach Niko Kovac, per Ruhr 24. "Couto is back."

Couto had been sidelined after failing to recover in time for the Leverkusen fixture, but his return to the fold is a welcome boost for Dortmund heading into the weekend. The Brazilian has started 11 of his 17 Bundesliga appearances this season and should push to compete for a starting role in upcoming fixtures. Getting him back gives coach Kovac more defensive options as Dortmund push through the final fixtures of the campaign.