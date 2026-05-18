Yan Couto News: Scores as late sub to seal 2-0 win
Couto scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Werder Bremen.
Couto came on with two minutes left in the game and scored to seal the match 2-0. This marked the wingback's 19th appearance of the season and was his second goal of the campaign. He has taken a total of nine shots this year, putting four shots on target, scoring two.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yan Couto See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yan Couto See More