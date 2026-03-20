Yan Diomande Injury: Assists, leaves injured

Diomande had an assist but left with a shoulder injury during Friday's match against Hoffenheim.

Diomande set up Brajan Gruda in the 44th minute before subbing off with the injury in the 66th. It was the first assist in nearly a month for Diomande as he has two goal involvements over his last three league appearances. Diomande's status for April 4th's trip to Bremen will need to be monitored.