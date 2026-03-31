Yan Diomande Injury: Running Tuesday

Diomande (shoulder) has started to run at training again, according to his club.

Diomande is looking to make a quick return after an injury last outing, as the forward was back in training Tuesday, although only allowed to run. This is a step in the right direction, as team training has to follow soon. With their next match on Saturday against Bremen, that may be too early, so they may potentially wait until the Gladbach game on April 11.