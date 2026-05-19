Yan Diomande News: Assists in season finale

Diomande assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 loss versus SC Freiburg.

Diomande connected with Assan Ouedraogo, who unleashed an unstoppable shot from outside the box to give Leipzig some hope in the first half, though they'd concede two more goals the rest of the way. Diomande has been heavily linked with a summer exit, with Liverpool being interested in him, and the Ivorian winger had an excellent season in 2025/26, his first year in the Bundesliga. He finished with 12 goals and eight assists while starting in 28 of his 33 league appearances.