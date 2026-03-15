Yan Diomande headshot

Yan Diomande News: Creates two chances

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Diomande crossed once inaccurately and created two chances during Sunday's 1-0 loss to Stuttgart.

Diomande was held off the scoresheet while finishing with the second most chances created on the team. The match broke a streak of four straight games with a goal involvement for Diomande as he's combined for six shots, five chances created and seven crosses over his last three appearances.

Yan Diomande
RB Leipzig
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