Yan Diomande News: Creates two chances
Diomande crossed once inaccurately and created two chances during Sunday's 1-0 loss to Stuttgart.
Diomande was held off the scoresheet while finishing with the second most chances created on the team. The match broke a streak of four straight games with a goal involvement for Diomande as he's combined for six shots, five chances created and seven crosses over his last three appearances.
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