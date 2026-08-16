Yan Diomande headshot

Yan Diomande News: Debuts with Madrid

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Diomande debuted off the bench for Real Madrid in their 3-0 friendly win over Schalke.

Diomande was finally on the field for Madrid this week as he made his club debut in a friendly, coming on for 30 minutes. This comes just a week ahead of Real Madrid's season opener, with the forward seemingly ready for league play. He will be pushing for starting time immediately, and in an attack led by Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, he should see plenty of opportunities for goal contributions moving forward.

Yan Diomande
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yan Diomande See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yan Diomande See More
DraftKings DFS World Cup Picks for Tuesday, June 30
SOC
DraftKings DFS World Cup Picks for Tuesday, June 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
48 days ago
Ivory Coast vs Norway Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 32
SOC
Ivory Coast vs Norway Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 32
Rotowire Staff
49 days ago
DraftKings DFS World Cup Picks for Thursday, June 25
SOC
DraftKings DFS World Cup Picks for Thursday, June 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
53 days ago
Curacao vs Ivory Coast Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group E
SOC
Curacao vs Ivory Coast Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group E
Rotowire Staff
54 days ago
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 3
SOC
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 3
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
55 days ago