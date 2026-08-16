Yan Diomande News: Debuts with Madrid

Diomande debuted off the bench for Real Madrid in their 3-0 friendly win over Schalke.

Diomande was finally on the field for Madrid this week as he made his club debut in a friendly, coming on for 30 minutes. This comes just a week ahead of Real Madrid's season opener, with the forward seemingly ready for league play. He will be pushing for starting time immediately, and in an attack led by Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, he should see plenty of opportunities for goal contributions moving forward.