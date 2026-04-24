Yan Diomande headshot

Yan Diomande News: Goal involvement streak continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Diomande had an assist while crossing once inaccurately and creating five chances during Friday's 3-1 win over Union Berlin.

Diomande set up Ridle Baku in the 63rd minute assisting Leipzig's final goal while leading the team in chances created. The attacker has a goal involvement in three straight matches while combining for five shots, 12 chances created and five crosses over that stretch.

Yan Diomande
RB Leipzig
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now