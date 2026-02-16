Yan Diomande News: Nets against Wolfsburg

Diomande scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Wolfsburg.

Diomande scored once in an excellent showing Sunday. He took six crosses and created a pair of chances and came so close to breaking the deadlock in a variety of ways. Diomande has been a true breakout star this season and he's showing no signs of slowing down in the back half of the season. Rumors are already swirling about a potential move elsewhere in the summer for the talented winger.