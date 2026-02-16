Yan Diomande headshot

Yan Diomande News: Nets against Wolfsburg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Diomande scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Wolfsburg.

Diomande scored once in an excellent showing Sunday. He took six crosses and created a pair of chances and came so close to breaking the deadlock in a variety of ways. Diomande has been a true breakout star this season and he's showing no signs of slowing down in the back half of the season. Rumors are already swirling about a potential move elsewhere in the summer for the talented winger.

Yan Diomande
RB Leipzig
