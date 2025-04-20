Yan Diomande News: Puts pressure on back line

Diomande had one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Mallorca.

Diomande demonstrated his attacking intent throughout Leganes' 0-0 draw against Mallorca on Saturday. In 90 minutes played, the 18 year old was fouled six times which was the most of any player in the match, created one chance, and completed both of his dribbles. Diomande has now started two consecutive matches for Leganes, and has a strong chance of featuring once again against Girona on Thursday.