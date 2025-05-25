Yan Diomande News: Scores and assists in win

Diomande scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and three chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win against Valladolid.

In what marked his sixth start of the season, Diomande scored his second goal and registered his first assist of the year. First, he set up the opener for Javi Hernandez in the 24th minute. Then he netted one himself in the 36th, assisted by Seydouba Cisse. Diomande also made four tackles and an interception before subbing out of the game.