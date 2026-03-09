Yan Diomande News: Scores in win
Diomande scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus FC Augsburg.
Diomande continued his onslaught on the Bundesliga with a goal during Saturday's win. He's been brilliant since pulling on the Leipzig shirt at the start of the season and is showing no signs of slowing down. He also added a chance created during the brilliant showing. Diomande is going to be one of the most sought after wingers in Europe if this form continues to the end of the season.
