Yan Diomande News: Scores in win

Diomande scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Eintracht Frankfurt.

Diomande scored during Saturday's win, but perhaps more surprising was that he somehow didn't earn an assist. He created four chances, some of them truly top-tier chances, and still didn't get an assist. Despite the frustrating finishing from the team around him in the attack, it was still an excellent showing by Diomande in what could have been a tough match.