Yan Diomande News: Scores winner Sunday

Diomande scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Hamburger SV.

Diomande found the net off an assist from Romulo to secure the win against Hamburger on Sunday. He added two key passes and one cross in an active attacking display. The forward continues to be a vital piece in the attack, registering at least two key passes in nine straight matches while tallying three goals and three assists during that span.