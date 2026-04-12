Yan Diomande News: Scores winning goal

Diomande scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Broussia Monchengladbach.

Diomande continued his impressive breakout season, scoring the winning goal to bring his tally to 12 for the season. The winger has been in prolific form over his last eight games, contributing four goals and two assists while registering 14 shots and creating 15 chances during that period