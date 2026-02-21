Yan Diomande News: Sets up opening goal

Diomande had an assist while taking two off target shots, crossing twice (one accurate) and creating four chances during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Dortmund.

Diomande set up Christoph Baumgartner in the 20th minute assisting the opening goal of the match while leading Leipzig in chances created. The assist was the first since January 24th for the attacker as he's combined for two goal involvements, nine shots, eight chances created and eight crosses over his last three appearances.