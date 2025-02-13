Yang Hyun-Jun News: Instant impact off bench

Yang Hyun-Jun assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and three chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 loss versus Bayern Munich.

Yang Hyun-Jun entered the fray with just 13 minutes remaining Wednesday and tallied his first Champions League goal contribution shortly thereafter, assisting the lone Celtic goal in a 2-1 loss to Bayern Munich. In his brief appearance, the young forward created three chances. Yang Hyun-Jun's opportunities have been sparse this Champions League campaign, having made just five appearances (one start).