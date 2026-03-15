Yangel Herrera Injury: Leaves with injury Sunday

Herrera picked up an apparent muscle injury after a six-minute substitute appearance during Sunday's 3-1 win over Osasuna.

Herrera may have sustained a considerable issue given that he had been on the field for just a few minutes when he was subbed off. He has made two starts over the last five league game weeks as he takes part in a rotation with Benat Turrientes and Jon Gorrotxategi. Those two players will be expected to gain playing time if the Venezuelan is ruled out of upcoming games.