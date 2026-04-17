Yangel Herrera Injury: Makes squad for Copa

Herrera (calf) has been included in the squad for Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Atletico, the club posted.

Herrera had only just returned to training with boots earlier in the week after suffering a left soleus injury against Osasuna, making his inclusion in the squad a faster recovery than initially anticipated. Whether he features from the start or provides an option off the bench will be coach Matarazzo's call, but having him available for the biggest fixture of Real Sociedad's season is a genuine boost for the Basques heading into the showdown at La Cartuja.