Yangel Herrera Injury: Muscle injury confirmed

Herrera (calf) will be sidelined for an unknown number of weeks after his club announced he suffered a muscular issue in the left soleus.

Herrera is officially unavailable after leaving last weekend's game against Osasuna with discomfort. While the full extent of the injury remains unclear, he may not return to action in a few weeks, leaving Benat Turrientes and Jon Gorrotxategi in contention for a holding midfield spot. Herrera has already struggled with fitness problems this season, making just six league appearances (two starts) in 2026.