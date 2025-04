Herrera registered two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Osasuna. He was injured and subbed out in the 93rd minute.

Herrera had to be subbed off in the final minutes of the match as a precaution with a head injury. He will be reevaluated this week, with his status for the clash with Betis on April 21 in jeopardy.