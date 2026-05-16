Yangel Herrera headshot

Yangel Herrera Injury: Sits out training, doubtful Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Herrera (undisclosed) was not seen in Saturday's open training session ahead of Sunday's clash against Valencia, casting doubt over his availability for the fixture, according to Jorge Serrano of Mundo Deportivo.

Herrera has occupied a rotational role for the Basques for much of the campaign, meaning his potential absence would cause minimal disruption to the starting lineup against Valencia. The club will assess his condition before making a final call ahead of kickoff on Sunday.

Yangel Herrera
Real Sociedad
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yangel Herrera See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yangel Herrera See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
296 days ago
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Real Madrid v. SD Huesca Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Real Madrid v. SD Huesca Preview
Author Image
Ajay Patil
March 31, 2019
The Armband: FMLS Week 7 Captain Rankings
SOC
The Armband: FMLS Week 7 Captain Rankings
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 10, 2018