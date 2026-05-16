Yangel Herrera Injury: Sits out training, doubtful Sunday

Herrera (undisclosed) was not seen in Saturday's open training session ahead of Sunday's clash against Valencia, casting doubt over his availability for the fixture, according to Jorge Serrano of Mundo Deportivo.

Herrera has occupied a rotational role for the Basques for much of the campaign, meaning his potential absence would cause minimal disruption to the starting lineup against Valencia. The club will assess his condition before making a final call ahead of kickoff on Sunday.