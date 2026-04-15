Yangel Herrera headshot

Yangel Herrera Injury: Trains again with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 1:11am

Herrera (calf) was back on the pitch with boots for the first time since suffering his soleus injury, working with his teammates during Tuesday's training session, according to Miguel Gonzalez of El Diario Vasco.

Herrera had been sidelined after picking up a calf injury in the left soleus against Osasuna, and getting back on the grass in boots alongside his teammates is a meaningful step in his rehabilitation. Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Atletico is likely to come too soon given the limited training time he has had, but his return to the pitch is an encouraging sign that he could be available for Real Sociedad's fixtures in the coming weeks. Benat Turrientes has been covering in his absence and should retain his role for the final if Herrera is not cleared to participate.

Yangel Herrera
Real Sociedad
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