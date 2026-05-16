Yangel Herrera headshot

Yangel Herrera News: Back in squad Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Herrera (undisclosed) has been named in the squad for Sunday's clash against Valencia, according to the club.

Herrera's inclusion in the matchday squad is a positive development after his absence from Saturday's open training session had cast doubt over his availability. The midfielder has occupied a rotational role for Real Sociedad for much of the campaign, and his return gives coach Pellegrino Matarazzo additional options heading into one of the final fixtures of the season.

Yangel Herrera
Real Sociedad
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