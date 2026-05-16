Yangel Herrera News: Back in squad Sunday
Herrera (undisclosed) has been named in the squad for Sunday's clash against Valencia, according to the club.
Herrera's inclusion in the matchday squad is a positive development after his absence from Saturday's open training session had cast doubt over his availability. The midfielder has occupied a rotational role for Real Sociedad for much of the campaign, and his return gives coach Pellegrino Matarazzo additional options heading into one of the final fixtures of the season.
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