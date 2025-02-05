Yangel Herrera News: Records assist in victory
Herrera assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 2-1 victory over Las Palmas.
Herrera helped his squad get the party started by sending a perfect through ball towards Abel Ruiz Ortega, who buried a shot from the center of the box in the 8th minute of play. The assist marked the second of the campaign for Herrera, who also recorded a shot for the first time in four appearances. Addionally, this marked the third straight outing where Herrera accounted for at least two tackles won and one interception.
