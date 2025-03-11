Yangel Herrera News: Takes four shots

Herrera generated four shots (two on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Monday's 1-1 draw against Espanyol.

Herrera couldn't make it a third straight appearance with a goal contribution Monday after seeing a goal contribution double in his last outing, going without a goal in his 90 minutes of play. However, he still had a solid outing, notching two chances created, three crosses and four shots in the draw.