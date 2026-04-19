Yangel Herrera headshot

Yangel Herrera News: Unused from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Herrera (calf) was unused off the bench in Saturday's 2-2 (4-3) penalty shootout win over Atletico Madrid.

Herrera was in the team sheet for the massive Copa del Rey tilt but wouldn't feature in the win, instead going unused for the entire 120 minutes of play. This comes after three games out and hopefully ending his injuries for the season, already missing time in three different stints this campaign. He has started in only four of his eight appearances with the club, serving as more of a rotational option either way.

Yangel Herrera
Real Sociedad
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