Yanis Musuayi headshot

Yanis Musuayi Injury: Set to miss opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Musuayi will sit out Levante's first match of the campaign against Espanyol while the club resolves his registration issues, according to Las Provincias.

Musuayi signed for Levante from Club NXT, arriving as a young forward with limited top-flight minutes so far. He won't be part of the squad for the Espanyol opener due to registration issues, and will have to wait for that to be resolved before making his first appearance for the club.

Yanis Musuayi
Levante
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