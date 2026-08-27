Yanis Zouaoui Injury: Ruled out against Lyon

Zouaoui (hamstring) will remain unavailable for Saturday's clash against Lyon after suffering an injury last weekend against Monaco, according to coach Didier Digard, per Doyens.

Zouaoui was forced off in the 40th minute of the season opener against Monaco after sustaining the hamstring issue and will now miss at least one match as a result. The left-back had started the opening fixture, making his absence a notable loss on the left side of Le Havre's defense. Enzo Koffi is the leading candidate to replace Zouaoui against Lyon while the latter works toward his return.