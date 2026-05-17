Yanis Zouaoui Injury: Ruled out for season finale

Zouaoui (calf) was not included in the squad for Sunday's final fixture of the season against Lorient, according to the club.

Zouaoui's absence confirms the calf issue proved too significant to overcome in time for the Stade Oceane showdown, bringing his campaign to a premature end. The left-back finishes the season with one goal and one assist across 30 Ligue 1 appearances, while also contributing 184 crosses going forward and posting 48 tackles and 26 interceptions defensively, underlining his importance on both sides of the pitch. Enzo Koffi is expected to start at left-back in his place as Le Havre close out their campaign against Lorient.