Yanis Zouaoui Injury: Suffers calf issue

Zouaoui is doubtful for Sunday's season finale against Lorient due to a calf injury, according to coach Didier Digard, per FOOT NORMAND.

Zouaoui's potential absence is a concern for Le Havre heading into the final fixture of their season, with the club assessing his condition ahead of Sunday's kickoff before making a final call on his involvement against the Merlus. Enzo Koffi is expected to start at left-back if Zouaoui cannot be cleared in time for the Stade Oceane showdown.