Yanis Zouaoui Injury: Suspended via yellow cards
Zouaoui is set to be suspended after accumulating three yellow cards over a span of ten games, the league announced.
Zouaoui received his third yellow card in the last ten games across French competitions, resulting in a suspension for the Ligue 1 game against Monaco on April. 26. His absence will not force a change in the starting squad since he has mainly been a bench option recently.
