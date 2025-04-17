Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yanis Zouaoui headshot

Yanis Zouaoui Injury: Suspended via yellow cards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Zouaoui is set to be suspended after accumulating three yellow cards over a span of ten games, the league announced.

Zouaoui received his third yellow card in the last ten games across French competitions, resulting in a suspension for the Ligue 1 game against Monaco on April. 26. His absence will not force a change in the starting squad since he has mainly been a bench option recently.

Yanis Zouaoui
Le Havre
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now