Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yanis Zouaoui headshot

Yanis Zouaoui Injury: Suspension cleared

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2025 at 12:38am

Zouaoui is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club, although he remains a doubt due to a calf injury.

Zouaoui has cleared his ban due to yellow cards accumulation and is now back available for their next contest. However, he remains a doubt for Sunday's clash against Auxerre since he is dealing with a calf injury lately. That said, his potential absence will not impact the starting XI since he is mainly a bench option this season for Les Havrais.

Yanis Zouaoui
Le Havre
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now