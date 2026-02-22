Yanis Zouaoui News: Allows own goal

Zouaoui generated an own goal, six crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Nantes.

Zouaoui generated plenty of service to try to make up for his own goal early in the contest but he failed to deliver in the final third for Le Havre. The defender should still be on the pitch against PSG given his service volume, though its a tough matchup with the league leaders only conceding 19 goals in 23 games.